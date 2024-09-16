Stranded! Cruise ships stuck in Vienna

Several cruise ships "stranded" in Vienna

The unexpected situation affected several river cruise ships at once, which were stranded in Vienna due to the circumstances. The river cruise ship "MS Primadonna" from Linz-based Donau Touristik is also currently "in the middle of a trip" in Linz. "We are offering passengers a replacement program in Upper Austria and are waiting to see how the situation develops," says Marketing Manager Claudia Reiter. Overnight stays are possible on the ship. It is assumed that the arrival of the next guests will be "normal" in four to five days.