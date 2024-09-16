Flooded jetties
Stranded! Cruise ships stuck in Vienna
Due to the flooding on the Danube caused by heavy rain, 102 passengers and 40 crew members on the Swiss river cruise ship "Thurgau Prestige", among others, have to remain on board in Vienna. Shipping traffic also came to a standstill for numerous other ships.
A Thurgau Travel cruise ship that was originally due to sail to Budapest had to interrupt its journey in Vienna. The passengers found themselves in the Austrian capital instead, where other ships were also stranded. Passengers and crew members are unable to leave the ship as the jetty to the pier is flooded.
Several cruise ships "stranded" in Vienna
The unexpected situation affected several river cruise ships at once, which were stranded in Vienna due to the circumstances. The river cruise ship "MS Primadonna" from Linz-based Donau Touristik is also currently "in the middle of a trip" in Linz. "We are offering passengers a replacement program in Upper Austria and are waiting to see how the situation develops," says Marketing Manager Claudia Reiter. Overnight stays are possible on the ship. It is assumed that the arrival of the next guests will be "normal" in four to five days.
Relaxation expected on Tuesday
The Danube is partially closed to shipping due to the flooding, with water traffic coming to a standstill from the Upper Austria-Lower Austria border. "Most of the ships are in harbors, a few are at the landing stages," said Birgit Brandner-Wallner from the Danube stations operating 36 landing stages from Linz to Budapest. The situation is expected to ease on Tuesday.
Cargo ship traffic in the port of Vienna is currently at a standstill. According to Dieter Pietschmann from the Port of Vienna, "the Albern and Freudenau harbor basins are currently not in operation". There are currently no cargo ships in and in front of these basins or at the Lobau oil port; the carriers "have obviously adjusted to the weather situation", Pietschmann continues.
In such cases, freight forwarders typically switch to truck or rail. For the Port of Vienna itself, it makes no economic difference which transport route is chosen. However, particularly heavy goods as well as bulk and grit are usually transported by ship. "We will only see a statistical decline in ship handling for the period from September 14 to 16," Pietschmann predicts.
