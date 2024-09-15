No consequences if you don’t make it into work

Employees must take reasonable precautions

Employees must also inform their employer immediately and provide proof that they are unable to work. In addition, employees are obliged to take all reasonable precautions to arrive at work on time despite the natural disaster, the AK announced on its website at the weekend. If, for example, a train is canceled, car owners must switch to their cars in order to minimize the disruption to work. Employees are then also entitled to continued remuneration.