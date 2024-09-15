Future still open
Bayern flop: “What I earned there …”
Bouna Sarr had to say goodbye to FC Bayern in the summer after four years. The Senegalese has not yet found a new club. He simply wants to have fun again, says Sarr. Of course, he can't demand the salary he earned in Munich: "I'm not in that position now."
In October 2020, Bayern surprised fans and experts when they signed a right-back at the last minute. Sarr was signed from Marseille for eight million euros. He was not known on the big soccer stage - and this did not change during his time at the record champions, at least not in sporting terms.
In his four years at the Isar, Sarr made just 33 appearances and played a total of 1293 minutes on the pitch. However, the 32-year-old reportedly received around three million euros per year for his efforts, making him one of the biggest flops in the club's history.
Sarr wants to get back on the pitch
Sarr therefore did not want to move as long as he had a valid contract. He was also repeatedly set back by injuries. His contract in Munich ended in the summer and the Senegalese has been looking for a new club ever since. "Without devaluing myself: I'm not in a position now to demand what I earned at Bayern, or even come close to it," Sarr now explains in an interview with "L'Équipe".
Nevertheless, the 32-year-old would like to join a club as soon as possible and get back on the pitch: "I'm looking for a project that will get me going again, that I'll enjoy again. I'm open to quite a few challenges. I just want to make a living from my passion again". Let's see where his journey takes him.
