Bayern flop: “What I earned there …”

Sarr wants to get back on the pitch

Sarr therefore did not want to move as long as he had a valid contract. He was also repeatedly set back by injuries. His contract in Munich ended in the summer and the Senegalese has been looking for a new club ever since. "Without devaluing myself: I'm not in a position now to demand what I earned at Bayern, or even come close to it," Sarr now explains in an interview with "L'Équipe".