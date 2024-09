Avalanches and heavy squalls cause emergencies

It is already deep winter in Carinthia's mountains. The cold front of the past few days has brought masses of rain as well as snow. However, according to the provincial alarm and warning center (Lawz), there have been no major incidents so far. Only strong gusts of wind have kept the fire departments on their toes. Like Saturday morning, when the sirens were wailing in Liesertal. Trees fell between Rennweg and Krems. In the Spittal district in particular, the emergency services had to be called out more often during the night. Otherwise, however, it was calm.