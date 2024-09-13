Urgent appeals
High risk of flooding: “Avoid unnecessary journeys”
The heavy continuous rain is currently causing the first bodies of water in Austria to rise dangerously. There are warnings of flash floods and severe flooding. The snow line is also continuing to fall. In Upper Carinthia, it was already white at an altitude of 880 meters above sea level. Railroad lines and roads are already closed, and air traffic is also experiencing delays. Now the federal capital is also advising: "Avoid unnecessary journeys!"
The heavy rainfall brings one disappointing piece of news after another: First, the annual "Aufsteirern" in the city center of Graz was canceled, now it's also time to wait at Vienna Airport. There, those who want to escape the cold must now also expect delays.
Flight delays at Vienna Airport
"Due to the current bad weather conditions at various European locations and in Vienna, there are currently isolated delays in air traffic from Vienna," announced Vienna Airport in Schwechat (district of Bruck an der Leitha).
Avoid train and car journeys
The situation is even worse for car drivers. Snow and rain as well as fallen trees and stuck vehicles also led to several road closures, according to ÖAMTC. ASFINAG had already called on Thursday for non-essential journeys to be postponed. The risk of accidents has also increased enormously with the storm.
The same applies to train traffic: the train connection between Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein in Salzburg was closed on Friday night. The Austrian Federal Railways are also appealing: "Please postpone train journeys!" Further closures and restrictions are quite possible. Finally, the DDSG Blue Danube has also had to suspend liner services due to the extreme weather conditions and the expected rise in the Danube's water level over the next few days.
Geosphere Austria also warned of flooding and mudslides on Friday due to the extreme amounts of rain and snow. In higher regions, there may be snowfall with problems on traffic routes and with electricity connections.
No trips on footpaths and cycle paths!
The City of Vienna has even issued general advice to "avoid unnecessary journeys and only spend time in public spaces if necessary and only for a short time." Vienna's water department (MA 45) also warned that during heavy rainfall, Vienna's forest streams - Liesing and Wienfluss - can swell quickly and flood riverbanks.
The city therefore urgently recommended not to go on excursions on the footpaths and cycle paths along the streams and in the forest and to stay at home in heavy rain and gusts of wind. Various events fell victim to the heavy rain and storm, including the Vienna Electricity Days, which had to be canceled.
No major public transport disruptions expected
Meanwhile, no major disruptions to Vienna's public transport services are expected. The heavy rainfall has not yet led to any major disruptions to public transport services. This is probably due to the intensive preparations for the rainy weekend.
Bring valuables to safety
Wiener Städtische recommends taking protective measures and keeping your belongings safe. "Preventive measures can prevent damage to buildings or at least keep it to a minimum. We recommend that all homeowners and tenants take precautions while it is still possible. However, the most important thing is not to risk your own life under any circumstances," says Wiener Städtische Managing Board Director Doris Wendler. She advises people to move furniture, valuables and important documents to a safe place and to remove their car from the danger zone.
Focus on Monday in Vienna
According to Geosphere Austria, on Friday and Saturday it will rain the most in the area from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to Upper Austria, most of Salzburg and Upper Styria to the Tyrolean lowlands. According to the current forecast, the rain will subside in the west of Austria on Sunday, while it will continue to rain in the north and east, with heavy rain at times. On Monday, the rain will focus on the area from Vienna and Eisenstadt to Salzburg. According to meteorologists, a total of 100 to 200 millimetres of rain will fall across most of Austria from Friday to Tuesday.
It is also advisable to heed the current warnings and recommendations of the local authorities and stay away from rivers, streams and other bodies of water that could quickly burst their banks.
