High risk of flooding: “Avoid unnecessary journeys”

Focus on Monday in Vienna

According to Geosphere Austria, on Friday and Saturday it will rain the most in the area from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to Upper Austria, most of Salzburg and Upper Styria to the Tyrolean lowlands. According to the current forecast, the rain will subside in the west of Austria on Sunday, while it will continue to rain in the north and east, with heavy rain at times. On Monday, the rain will focus on the area from Vienna and Eisenstadt to Salzburg. According to meteorologists, a total of 100 to 200 millimetres of rain will fall across most of Austria from Friday to Tuesday.