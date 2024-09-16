Exclusive cooperation
Humanic & Silvia Schneider combine style & elegance
HUMANIC, the renowned traditional Austrian company, has presented an exclusive collection of shoes, bags and accessories in collaboration with the renowned designer Silvia Schneider that pays homage to femininity. This collection, which was presented at an exclusive event in Vienna on September 3, combines timeless elegance with modern accents and reflects the shared values of the partners.
For Silvia Schneider, this collaboration is the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream: "Anyone who knows me knows that I have always been crazy about shoes. That's why I'm very proud of the collaboration with the shoemanics from HUMANIC and hope that the collection will bring a smile to many women's faces."
Unmistakably feminine signature
The collection, which was presented at an exclusive launch event in the Reaktor Foyer in Vienna, is the result of a wonderful collaboration that combines Silvia Schneider 's style with HUMANIC's quality standards and experience in the shoe industry. The line enchants with its unmistakably feminine signature, which combines classic elements with modern details. The collection includes loafers, pumps, ankle boots and over-the-knee boots in the trendy colors classic blue and bordeaux, which are enhanced by sophisticated accessories such as gold chains and elegant shoe tips.
The cooperation is based on a holistic outfit concept: Silvia's own fashion collection and the shoe line with HUMANIC complement each other and offer every woman the right ensemble - from head to toe, because: "An outfit lives from the interplay of clothing, shoes and accessories. And it was precisely this idea that guided us when designing the collection," says Silvia Schneider about the harmonious collaboration.
The highlight of the collection is the expressive SILVIA overknee boot in silver, which attracts everyone's attention with its light metallic structure and high stiletto heel. Other models such as the MARLENE smooth leather pumps and the HEDY suede ankle boot round off the range and offer the right footwear for every occasion.
Confident and strong through everyday life
Particularly noteworthy is the idea that the collection takes into account not only fashionable but also functional aspects. Designer Silvia Schneider has incorporated her own preferences into the creations and paid particular attention to the shoe décolleté in order to visually lengthen the leg and make the foot appear more elegant. "With this collection, I want to encourage women and give them the opportunity to walk confidently and strongly through everyday life. True to my motto 'Walk with a smile'," emphasizes Schneider.
Marlene Eibisberger, Product Manager at HUMANIC, is equally enthusiastic: "The conception of this special shoe line is a wonderful symbiosis between HUMANIC, a traditional company with many years of experience in the industry, and Silvia Schneider, a remarkable designer and style icon in Austria. Our joint creative work has resulted in this wonderful collection ".
Noble classics paired with exciting modernity
The Silvia Schneider collection enchants with breathtaking styles that add elegance and sophistication to any look. Noble classics paired with exciting modernity are at the forefront of the line. The highlight of the collection: the expressive SILVIA over-the-knee boot in silver. With a light metallic structure and high stiletto heel, it attracts everyone's attention and conjures up particularly long legs for every woman.
Modern loafers with a metallic embossed look and logo prints in the add effortless elegance to any wardrobe and are a comfortable and easy way to get through the day.
The MARLENE smooth leather pumps with a high stiletto heel in classic nude and black transform any outfit into an eye-catcher.
The color bordeaux is a must not only for this autumnal shoe wardrobe - it is timeless and seductive on the suede pumps and the HEDY ankle boot with a golden toe and matching mini bag in a trapeze shape. Like the smooth leather pumps, the elegant suede stiletto in the trendy Bordeaux color perfectly highlights the woman's shoe décolleté and conjures up long legs - so nothing stands in the way of a glamorous appearance!
Stylish extravagance
The exciting GINA suede boots with wedge heel serve as shapewear for the leg, inspire with stylish extravagance and give every basic outfit an unexpected twist. Another highlight of the collection: the elegant, flat overknee boot VERENA with detachable gold chain - which can also be worn as a necklace or bracelet. The high-quality black suede ankle boot AVA with a flexible stretch shaft and gold-plated toe or the smooth leather Chelsea boot JOSEPHINE with a gold chain as a design element on the sole frame round off the collection 's diverse selection as "all-time classics".
Silvia Schneider collection
The exclusive shoe collection with Silvia Schneider is now available in HUMANIC and Shoe4You stores as well as online at www.humanic.net and www.shoe4you.com. Silvia Schneider's clothing collection will be available immediately at www.silviaschneider.at and exclusively at Kastner & Öhler from November 7.
