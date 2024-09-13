Due to constant rain
“Requests have exploded again this week”
Two weeks before the Civil Protection Week, the Civil Protection Association and LR Langer-Weninger presented the family emergency plan. More by chance at a time when the whole country is keeping a close eye on the weather situation. Once again, the advice is to take precautions, but "365 days a year".
"Whenever there is a threat of danger, the number of inquiries we receive explodes," says Michael Hammer, President of the Upper Austrian Civil Protection Association. Countless sandbags have already been ordered and sent out this week and interest in the ten-year shelf life of canned bread has also increased noticeably.
But: "Preparedness is important 365 days a year," Hammer continues and Provincial Councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger adds: "We must not rely on the emergency organizations. It's better to think during the quiet times."
Only around 20 percent prepared
In a recent IMAS survey, only 15-20 percent of respondents stated that they felt well prepared in the event of a disaster. 84 percent are convinced that the state of Upper Austria could respond well to floods, power outages or nuclear accidents.
New brochure
The survey also revealed that the average household could manage without electricity and water at home for 5.7 days, but 14 days would be ideal. In order to increase this rate, the Civil Protection Association is focusing on education and has published a new brochure with a family emergency plan. Info: www.zivilschutz-ooe.at
On October 5 - Civil Protection Day - the new AT-Alert warning service will also be tested for the first time.
