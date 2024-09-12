City buys land for expansion in Liebenau

However, a further indication that Sturm and GAK will continue to share the stadium in the future is the fact that the city has already secured the second plot of land not far from the Merkur Arena. "With this purchase, we are killing two birds with one stone: on the one hand, we are creating parking space for the away fans' buses so that they don't block Liebenauer Hauptstraße. On the other hand, by rounding off the area, we are meeting the requirements for Champions League matches by creating more space for the broadcasting vans," said a delighted Manfred Eber (KPÖ), City Councillor for Finance.