For European Cup matches
City buys land for expansion in Liebenau
The city of Graz buys another plot of land to the south of the Liebenau stadium. This will make it possible to expand the TV areas - an important step towards the future suitability of the antiquated arena for premier league matches.
Not even the most die-hard soccer fans dared to hope that Graz would ever have two stadiums suitable for the clubs. This is why the ageing Liebenau stadium is to be made fit for today's demands. The plans will not be officially presented to the public until the beginning of October.
However, a further indication that Sturm and GAK will continue to share the stadium in the future is the fact that the city has already secured the second plot of land not far from the Merkur Arena. "With this purchase, we are killing two birds with one stone: on the one hand, we are creating parking space for the away fans' buses so that they don't block Liebenauer Hauptstraße. On the other hand, by rounding off the area, we are meeting the requirements for Champions League matches by creating more space for the broadcasting vans," said a delighted Manfred Eber (KPÖ), City Councillor for Finance.
The resolution to purchase the property at Liebenauer Hauptstraße 20 in the amount of EUR 270,000 will be presented to the municipal council on Thursday (September 12). The city had already secured the property at Liebenauer Hauptstraße 16 prior to this, and is waiting for the valid demolition notice to be issued so that the area can be used as quickly as possible for the expansion of the bus parking lot.
