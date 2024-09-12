Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For European Cup matches

City buys land for expansion in Liebenau

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 06:00

The city of Graz buys another plot of land to the south of the Liebenau stadium. This will make it possible to expand the TV areas - an important step towards the future suitability of the antiquated arena for premier league matches.

comment0 Kommentare

Not even the most die-hard soccer fans dared to hope that Graz would ever have two stadiums suitable for the clubs. This is why the ageing Liebenau stadium is to be made fit for today's demands. The plans will not be officially presented to the public until the beginning of October.

Graz City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber (KPÖ). (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Graz City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber (KPÖ).
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

However, a further indication that Sturm and GAK will continue to share the stadium in the future is the fact that the city has already secured the second plot of land not far from the Merkur Arena. "With this purchase, we are killing two birds with one stone: on the one hand, we are creating parking space for the away fans' buses so that they don't block Liebenauer Hauptstraße. On the other hand, by rounding off the area, we are meeting the requirements for Champions League matches by creating more space for the broadcasting vans," said a delighted Manfred Eber (KPÖ), City Councillor for Finance.

The resolution to purchase the property at Liebenauer Hauptstraße 20 in the amount of EUR 270,000 will be presented to the municipal council on Thursday (September 12). The city had already secured the property at Liebenauer Hauptstraße 16 prior to this, and is waiting for the valid demolition notice to be issued so that the area can be used as quickly as possible for the expansion of the bus parking lot.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf