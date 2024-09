Stadlauer Kirtag canceled at short notice

For the 28th time, Stadlauer Straße was supposed to be transformed into one of Vienna's largest fairgrounds from September 13 to 15. The Donaustädter Sport- und Kulturwochen association normally invites visitors to a three-day music program in Stadlauer Straße, which has something to offer for every taste. But this year, unfortunately, things are different. Gusts of wind of up to 80 km/h have been forecast for the coming weekend.