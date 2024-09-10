"Don't even think about it"
Next rock band takes on Donald Trump
Once again, artists are taking legal action against US presidential candidate Donald Trump for using their music for campaign purposes. The US rock band White Stripes sued the Republican for using their super hit "Seven Nation Army".
After Celine Dion and the Foo Fighters, White Stripes now also want their music not to be associated with Trump. Singer Jack White (49) published a picture of the lawsuit on Instagram. According to the statement, the lawsuit in New York is also directed against Trump's spokesperson Margo Martin.
"Don't even think about using my music"
The singer is thus making good on the threat he made on Instagram at the end of August. He also shared a video of Martin on Instagram, which she had shared on the X platform. In the clip, which has since been deleted, Donald Trump can be seen boarding an airplane. White wrote: "Don't even think about using my music." He also announced a lawsuit there. White captioned the post with the famous guitar riff of the band's hit.
Time and again, Trump triggers outrage with the use of well-known pop hits. In August, singer Céline Dion (56) announced that she would not allow her music to be used by the former US president for his election campaign. The playing of the song "My heart will go on" at a rally in the US state of Montana was in no way authorized, she explained on X. "Really, that song?"
Foo Fighters donated royalties to Harris
The Foo Fighters also did not agree with their hit "My Hero" being misused for Trump's election campaign purposes. However, the band took a different route than going to court: They forwarded the royalties that the Republicans had to pay for the use of the song to the campaign account of his rival for the presidency, Kamala Harris.
