Next rock band takes on Donald Trump

"Don't even think about using my music"

The singer is thus making good on the threat he made on Instagram at the end of August. He also shared a video of Martin on Instagram, which she had shared on the X platform. In the clip, which has since been deleted, Donald Trump can be seen boarding an airplane. White wrote: "Don't even think about using my music." He also announced a lawsuit there. White captioned the post with the famous guitar riff of the band's hit.