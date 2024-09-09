Netherlands authorizes use of weapons in Russia

Pressure from Russians in the east remains very high

Ukraine has been fending off a large-scale Russian invasion for two and a half years with Western support. Kiev has come under massive pressure after aid deliveries from the USA came to a standstill for months due to a domestic political dispute in Washington. Partly due to a lack of weapons and material, the Ukrainian troops were unable to hold some important and well-fortified sections of the front. So far, the General Staff in Kiev has been unable to fully stabilize the situation in the east in particular.