An old school turned into a luxury guesthouse

In 2016, the couple then opened the award-winning Restaurant Grace in Vienna-Wieden together. Last year - on the verge of their fourth toque - the gastronomic giants announced that they were closing their bistro and leaving Vienna. And with the very ambitious goal of transforming the Bergschule, which is located on Panoramastrasse, into a sophisticated bed and breakfast. "We have fulfilled a long-cherished dream," says Petra Lucas. "It's not a bed and breakfast in the traditional sense, but a gem between the vineyards full of peace, relaxation and homeliness."