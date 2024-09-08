On the wine route
An old school turned into a luxury guesthouse
Two gastronomic greats moved from the big city of Vienna to the vineyards of Leutschach in southern Styria. There, the couple transformed the former Josef Krainer elementary school into an exclusive bed & breakfast.
The lovingly renovated bed and breakfast "The Old School Guesthouse" is nestled in the lush greenery of the South Styrian vineyards. It combines modern luxury with historical charm, as the local children attended school here in a multi-grade class until 2012.
The building was completely destroyed during the Second World War. Reconstruction work began in 1947 before - with the support of the local community, which donated time, materials and crafts - the school was able to reopen in 1949.
They went to southern Styria with three toques
Petra and Oliver Lucas bought the old building in 2014. Eight years earlier, in 2006, the British couple and the Leutschach native began their journey together in London, where they worked at the renowned Four Seasons. Oliver later enriched the culinary scene at the famous Steirereck restaurant in Vienna.
In 2016, the couple then opened the award-winning Restaurant Grace in Vienna-Wieden together. Last year - on the verge of their fourth toque - the gastronomic giants announced that they were closing their bistro and leaving Vienna. And with the very ambitious goal of transforming the Bergschule, which is located on Panoramastrasse, into a sophisticated bed and breakfast. "We have fulfilled a long-cherished dream," says Petra Lucas. "It's not a bed and breakfast in the traditional sense, but a gem between the vineyards full of peace, relaxation and homeliness."
Courses with the award-winning chef in low season
In addition to the six individually designed rooms as an ideal retreat, the heated pool in the garden and the outdoor sauna, the guesthouse also offers facilities for celebrations or events. "Our conservatory is the perfect place for this," says Petra Lucas. There are also courses with the award-winning chef in the off-season: "The aim is for participants to learn culinary skills and gain taste experiences."
