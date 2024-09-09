Pilot project in Lower Austria
Where families of sick children can heal together
Parents with seriously ill children are now provided with their own apartments during therapy in Lower Austria. The "Krone" visited the pilot project of the "Ronald McDonald" children's charity in Wiener Neustadt.
Children's laughter in the lounge, relaxed chatter between parents - that's the first impression you get when you enter the new Ronald McDonald Children's Aid Center in Wiener Neustadt, which opened in February. And the impression is not misleading, even though children with cancer are treated here using radiotherapy at the nearby MedAustron. "The aim is to make the families feel at home here," explains manager Birgit Scheitel during a tour of the five brand new apartments. All rooms on site are already occupied
Family's world collapsed after diagnosis
Parents and children meet in the common lounge during the treatment-free period, make friends, cook together and share experiences. Five-year-old Matthias from Upper Austria is already at the end of his three-week stay. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a tumor on the adrenal gland - in December 2023. "We noticed that his stomach was getting bigger and bigger," says his father Wolfgang Gierbl. Matthias himself felt no pain. "Christmas wasn't so exciting for us, of course," says mother Lisa.
It soon became clear that it was a dangerous tumor and the brave boy had to undergo 80 days of chemotherapy in January. "The world collapses around you at first," says the father about the initial period after the diagnosis: "And you ask yourself, how long are we going to do this to him?" After the little boy had recovered well from the chemo and the tumor had shrunk by more than half, surgery was performed two weeks later. "However, the surgeon would have had to open the chest to remove everything, as the tumor had already grown into both lungs," says Wolfgang Giebl, explaining why additional radiotherapy was necessary.
Therapy in the morning, fun and games in the afternoon
The treatment itself was completely painless for Matthias. Patients under the age of six are sedated for the daily, one-hour radiotherapy session. "Afterwards, he wants to go straight to the playroom to play with the other children and his sister," says his mother Lisa happily. For the family, their time at the Kinderhilfe Haus is almost like a vacation. "We've spent 150 days in hospital with Matthias since the diagnosis," says the couple. "These are the best days for us since the diagnosis." Especially because it's a bit of an escape from the hectic everyday life at home for nine-year-old sister Raffaela.
There are now five Kinderhilfe houses across Germany with a total of 70 apartments, which families can use almost free of charge during their child's treatment (a contribution towards costs of EUR 10 per night is charged). The concept behind it: Seriously ill children need to be close to their families. All this is only possible thanks to donations.
