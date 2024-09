Car driver hits cyclist without lights

Late on Friday evening, a 51-year-old Bosnian woman wanted to turn into Fasaneriestraße from Markartkai in Salzburg-Lehen in her car. At the same time, a 30-year-old local man came towards her on his bicycle. The man had no lights on his bike. The two collided while turning. The cyclist fell, slid diagonally over the hood of the car and finally came to rest on the ground. The 30-year-old was injured to an indeterminate degree.