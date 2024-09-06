Swift rocks the NFL:
Her super sexy outfit at Kelce’s season opener
Pop icon Taylor Swift has wowed her fans once again - this time not on stage, but in the stands!
After a short break from her Eras tour, which continues on October 18 in Miami, she was seen at the NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 5. And of course she was there to loudly support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Breathtakingly sexy
But as always, Swift not only attracted attention with her presence, but also with her breathtaking outfit.
Real eye-catcher
The singer wore a Versace crop top with a corset, combined with casual denim shorts and impressive, thigh-high patent leather boots by Italian luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti in Chiefs red.
Her accessories were as eye-catching as they were elegant: an oval necklace, gold jewelry from Three Stories Jewelry and EF Collection and a Retrouvai Cushion Ruby Puzzle Ring rounded off the ensemble. The black mini handbag from Louis Vuitton added the finishing touch to the look.
Taylor Swift proves once again that she is not only a real eye-catcher on stage, but also in the front row of the stadium!
Ten wins, three defeats
Swift started watching Chiefs games in the stadium last season and, after a concert in Tokyo, quickly traveled to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. With Swift in the crowd, the Chiefs had a record of ten wins and three losses last season.
During the off-season, Kelce was often in the stands at his girlfriend's concerts. He even performed on stage with her in London.
Rumors dismissed
Rumors that surfaced on game day that Kelce and Swift would split in September and that a contract had already been signed were denied on Thursday by Full Scope, the company that handles Kelce's PR matters. The documents temporarily shared online were a forgery and the matter was being pursued legally.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.