Polestar 3: Much more than its name promises

Impressive handling

We drove the top model with the performance package and were impressed by the handling. It's hard to believe that this version weighs 2670 kg according to DIN - and there were even two of us in the car. Understeer is a foreign concept, even if you enter a tight bend excessively fast. The steering is very direct, but not nervous, and the vehicle turns in extremely spontaneously, without delay, at least when the suspension is set to "Agile" or even "Firm". "Standard" is quite comfortable, but not smooth - which is why Polestar has deliberately not called this mode "Comfort". The steering forces can be adjusted in three stages, whereby the differences appear rather synthetic.