Top-class design piece
Polestar 3: Much more than its name promises
This white giant appears so stylishly modern that it looks like a visit from the future here, in front of a beautiful old house in Bad Tölz, Bavaria. In fact, the Polestar 3 is already available - with sporty driving characteristics, plenty of space and a clean design. We drove it through southern Bavaria in the performance version.
Polestar, Volvo's dynamic subsidiary (or sister, they don't really specify in Sweden, but the Chinese group Geely is the parent company), is launching two new, sporty electric SUVs. In addition to the Polestar 3 described here, there is also the Polestar 4. Although both are almost the same size, one belongs to the D segment and the other one class higher to the E segment, i.e. the luxury class.
And now it's getting confusing: the Polestar 3 is the higher positioned vehicle of the two. Someone should know their way around. After all, the Polestar 2 (of which 1800 have already been sold in Austria in three years) is actually the entry-level model.
If you know that the Polestar 3 is the dynamic platform brother of the Volvo EX90, it becomes clear where it fits in.
A real piece of design
The Polestar 3 itself is also confusing, at least if you want to look out the back to maneuver, because the C-pillar is very wide. But that's something you're happy to accept in view of the all-round camera display, as it makes the extremely dynamic design with the flat, seemingly floating roof possible.
The design is generally very eye-catching, starting with the front, where a wing is integrated into the hood. Incidentally, Polestar refers to this as the "hood". Well, yes. Underneath is not the engine, but a practical frunk, which at 32 liters swallows more than just the charging cable. The trunk volume in the rear is 484 liters (including 90 liters under the floor), and if you fold down the rear seat backrest (split, but not remotely unlocked), it is 1411 liters.
Tidy to sober interior
There is plenty of space inside the 4.90-meter-long and 1.61-meter-high luxury SUV. Despite the coupé-like roofline, even tall people won't bump into the glass roof. However, the seat is quite low, so you have to sit with your legs bent excessively. There is plenty of knee room. The front is also spacious.
The ambience is Scandinavian-elegant, minimalist and characterized by pleasant materials. These include "bio-attributed" MicroTech, animal-friendly leather and fully traceable wool upholstery, says Polestar. Everything feels good, everything looks good. Apart from the piano lacquer plastic, which is quickly scratched and covered in fingerprints, even in this vehicle class.
The cockpit is dominated by the 14.5-inch touchscreen in portrait format. Operating the Google and Android Automotive-based system is easy to learn, but the digital concentration has been exaggerated somewhat. Adjusting the steering wheel and mirrors via the display and confusing steering wheel elements is tedious and a more easily accessible control unit for the air conditioning would also be desirable.
The knob on the side of the seat, which is responsible for its adjustment, is prone to operating errors. Other functions can be selected via the display (and adjusted using the knob), such as the seat height and side bolster adjustment.
Two drives, three escalation levels
The basic three-wheeler ("Long Range Single Motor") has a 220 kW/299 hp rear engine, which enables a standard sprint time of 7.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 180 km/h. Polestar relies on double wishbones at the front and integral wishbones at the rear for the chassis. The base model features passive, but frequency-selective damping and coil springs from Chinese supplier BWI.
An adaptive dual-chamber air suspension with active ZF dampers is used as standard on the "Long Range Dual Motor". The ground clearance is normally 20 centimeters. When driving fast, the chassis lowers to 19 centimeters. If required, the chassis can be raised to 25 centimeters at the touch of a screen.
With a peak output of 360 kW/489 hp, the standard all-wheel drive vehicle, which weighs 2584 kg according to DIN, accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, with the speed limit only being reached at 210 km/h. Thanks to a clutch, the rear of the two permanent magnet motors is decoupled in normal operation in order to increase fuel consumption and range. It is only allowed to get going - with a slight delay - when the appropriate power is called up.
If you change the driving mode on the display from range to performance, the rear motor always remains active, which leads to a powerful kick in the back when accelerating abruptly. This can be exhausting in the long run. The next time you restart, you return to range mode, so you are not surprised by the mega acceleration.
The situation is different if you have also ordered the Performance package, as Performance mode remains activated once you have selected it. You also get 22-inch instead of 20-inch aluminum wheels and more engine power: 380 kW/517 hp are then listed in the data sheet, as well as 910 instead of 840 Nm. In the drag race, this brings three tenths to 100.
Impressive handling
We drove the top model with the performance package and were impressed by the handling. It's hard to believe that this version weighs 2670 kg according to DIN - and there were even two of us in the car. Understeer is a foreign concept, even if you enter a tight bend excessively fast. The steering is very direct, but not nervous, and the vehicle turns in extremely spontaneously, without delay, at least when the suspension is set to "Agile" or even "Firm". "Standard" is quite comfortable, but not smooth - which is why Polestar has deliberately not called this mode "Comfort". The steering forces can be adjusted in three stages, whereby the differences appear rather synthetic.
A torque vectoring double clutch on the rear axle ensures that you can accelerate fully very early on in a bend and are literally pulled into it. Here, too, there is no understeer, which could actually occur due to the extreme use of power. The Brembo brakes are reliable and easy to modulate.
Recuperation can be varied in three stages via the touchscreen, and you can also choose whether the car should stop or start rolling (crawling) when you take your foot off the brake. Strictly speaking, smooth stopping can only be achieved in one-pedal mode without creep mode.
Large battery
In all variants, the 400-volt lithium-ion battery stores a net 107 kWh. This should enable a range of up to 650 kilometers according to WLTP. With the twin-motor standard model, it is 631 hp, with the performance package only 561 kilometers. With a maximum charging capacity of 250 kW, the charging process from 10 to 80 percent takes 30 minutes. The Polestar 3 draws alternating current at 11 kW.
The prices
The Polestar 3 is listed from 79,800 euros. The surcharge for the all-wheel drive version is 7000 euros, with the performance package 93,400 euros are due. Heat pump, three-zone climate control and almost all assistance systems are standard. Head-up display, 1610-watt audio system with 25 loudspeakers or 360-degree cameras can be found in the Plus package for 6000 euros, Pilot Assist (up to 150 km/h) in the Pilot package for 2800 euros.
Interesting to note: transfer costs are not added in Austria, but are in Germany and Switzerland.
The Polestar 3 is manufactured at the Volvo Cars plants in Chengdu/China and, since August 2024, also in the US state of South Carolina. Both production facilities are powered 100% by electricity from renewable sources.
Driving cite
The Polestar 3 is definitely a face in the crowd, but is not content with a fancy appearance, but shines with a pleasant ambience, fine driving characteristics and (with the performance package) even amazing sporting qualities. The price announcement is self-confident, the basic model of the Mercedes EQE SUV only costs 90 euros more. But you also get a lot for your money. And even though the Polestars come to Austria from China, you can't tell it has Chinese roots.
Why?
Striking design
Spacious, high-quality interior
Excellent handling
Why not?
The controls are already very digital.
Or perhaps ...
... Mercedes EQE, Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
