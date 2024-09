Learning the right way is a skill: professionals help!

The Tirol Chamber of Labor's Summer School Plus was once again well attended this year. More than 300 children from the 5th grade upwards took part in the free courses, and the last intensive courses are still running. Vanessa Trichas, deputy head of the AK Summer School, speaks of very positive experiences: "Learning takes place in small groups, without pressure and with trainers from outside the school. It's a good change from everyday school life."