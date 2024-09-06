Hydrogen storage makes solar power “durable”

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner described the hydrogen storage system from local start-up HydroSolid, which has now been officially put into operation in a container in front of the NV Arena in St. Pölten, as a "sensational project that will conquer the world". The surplus energy from the PV systems that went into operation just a few months ago is stored in this container in the specially covered parking spaces to make it available at night.