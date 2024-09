EU secret paper: These departments are waiting for Brunner

Three good options

Behind the scenes, however, there has been a lot of haggling over the allocation of portfolios for the next Commission. A preliminary state of negotiations, which was recently reported on by the political magazine Politico, was apparently also put down on paper and leaked to the "Krone". What role will Magnus Brunner and therefore Austria play in the EU Commission in the future? There are three variants that have one thing in common. They would all encompass important areas of responsibility.