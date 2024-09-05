Censorship mania: Winnetou must remain Winnetou

Austrians against censorship

The answers today to all questions: ban, boycott, label with warnings! The so-called woke movement of a minority stands for a new form of censorship. One of the most prominent victims of the woke culture: Winnetou. In 2022, the Ravensburger publishing house stopped selling new children's books published to accompany the current movie. The reason: books and films would convey stereotypes and stir up prejudice.