“It’s tough, but failure is not an option”
First the lockdowns, which forced businesses to close, then inflation, which led to a general reluctance to spend, which in turn also affected phone manufacturer emporia. The Linz-based company is defying a "super difficult environment" with innovations. "Failure is not an option," says owner Eveline Pupeter.
emporia's phones have always had the emergency call button because it provides security, especially for older people. This function has been further developed in the new generation of smartphones: No-Panic-Button is the name of the button on the back of the ME.6 model, which must be held down for three seconds to activate the international emergency call 112, call your own emergency contacts, transmit location data and make the smartphone flash and emit an audible alarm. "A live video is also created," says emporia owner Eveline Pupeter.
"This will be a long process"
The development has also been well received by the new target group. A year ago, the manufacturer of smartphones and push-button phones, which had previously only focused on senior citizens, began to conquer people aged 45 and over. The conclusion? "Nothing happens by itself. It will be a long process."
The general reluctance to consume is also affecting the people of Linz. Pupeter speaks of a "super difficult environment": "We're struggling like everyone else, but we're keeping our heads above water. I always say: 'The older I get, the tougher I get'." After the pandemic with the lockdowns, inflation is now weighing on the mood to buy.
Artificial intelligence in action
Pupeter is combative: "It's tough and it's already taking a long time, but failure is not an option. We have launched four new smartphones on the market and are now increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to become more precise, more perfect and better."
