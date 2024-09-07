“It’s tough, but failure is not an option”

emporia's phones have always had the emergency call button because it provides security, especially for older people. This function has been further developed in the new generation of smartphones: No-Panic-Button is the name of the button on the back of the ME.6 model, which must be held down for three seconds to activate the international emergency call 112, call your own emergency contacts, transmit location data and make the smartphone flash and emit an audible alarm. "A live video is also created," says emporia owner Eveline Pupeter.