100 years of IFA: a look back at the tops and flops

In the beginning, it wasn't about television

At the beginning of the radio exhibition in Berlin in 1924, it wasn't about television - that didn't come until seven years later. At first, radio receivers were in the spotlight. The slogan of the early radio pioneers was: "From mouth to ear on the beam of electric power!" What had been dismissed a few years earlier as a vague idea by oddball hobbyists quickly showed the prospect of a growth industry. Radio manufacturers such as Braun, Grundig, ITT Schaub Lorenz, Körting, Loewe, Nordmende, Saba and Telefunken did good business for decades after their modest beginnings, and not only in Germany.