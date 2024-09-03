Duel against Turkey
Rodionov, Misolic and Neumayer in the Davis Cup squad
Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Lukas Neumayer and the doubles team of Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler make up Austria's provisional Davis Cup squad ahead of the clash with Turkey.
On September 13 and 14, the ÖTV team will be competing in Bad Waltersdorf to advance to the 2025 qualifying round, where they will play for a place in the Davis Cup Finals. Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler could still join the team.
Ofner out injured
"We have a compact team and the best squad available to us at the moment," said team captain Jürgen Melzer. Sebastian Ofner is missing through injury, the Styrian will undergo heel surgery and has called time on the season. Dominic Thiem, who is about to retire, was apparently not an issue.
Austria is the favorite against the Turks. Rodionov (ATP ranking 202), Filip Misolic (224) and Neumayer (320) face only two players in the top 500 in Ergi Kirkin (287) and Cem Ilkel (486). According to Melzer, playing on clay in Bad Waltersdorf was the players' wish. It's a shame that local hero Ofner can't be there. "But I am very confident that we will still overcome the hurdle of Turkey," said Melzer.
Schwärzler will also be in training alongside sparring partner Neil Oberleitner. The 18-year-old can still hope for a place in the final line-up. Melzer, who trains Schwärzler, announced that he will decide which trio will be nominated for the singles after the training sessions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
