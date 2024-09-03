Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Duel against Turkey

Rodionov, Misolic and Neumayer in the Davis Cup squad

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 13:55

Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Lukas Neumayer and the doubles team of Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler make up Austria's provisional Davis Cup squad ahead of the clash with Turkey. 

comment0 Kommentare

On September 13 and 14, the ÖTV team will be competing in Bad Waltersdorf to advance to the 2025 qualifying round, where they will play for a place in the Davis Cup Finals. Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler could still join the team.

Joel Schwärzler (Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)
Joel Schwärzler
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)

Ofner out injured
"We have a compact team and the best squad available to us at the moment," said team captain Jürgen Melzer. Sebastian Ofner is missing through injury, the Styrian will undergo heel surgery and has called time on the season. Dominic Thiem, who is about to retire, was apparently not an issue.

Austria is the favorite against the Turks. Rodionov (ATP ranking 202), Filip Misolic (224) and Neumayer (320) face only two players in the top 500 in Ergi Kirkin (287) and Cem Ilkel (486). According to Melzer, playing on clay in Bad Waltersdorf was the players' wish. It's a shame that local hero Ofner can't be there. "But I am very confident that we will still overcome the hurdle of Turkey," said Melzer.

Jürgen Melzer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Jürgen Melzer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Schwärzler will also be in training alongside sparring partner Neil Oberleitner. The 18-year-old can still hope for a place in the final line-up. Melzer, who trains Schwärzler, announced that he will decide which trio will be nominated for the singles after the training sessions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf