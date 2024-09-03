Rodionov, Misolic and Neumayer in the Davis Cup squad

Austria is the favorite against the Turks. Rodionov (ATP ranking 202), Filip Misolic (224) and Neumayer (320) face only two players in the top 500 in Ergi Kirkin (287) and Cem Ilkel (486). According to Melzer, playing on clay in Bad Waltersdorf was the players' wish. It's a shame that local hero Ofner can't be there. "But I am very confident that we will still overcome the hurdle of Turkey," said Melzer.