Cut in the back turned out to be an accident while intoxicated

On Monday evening, the all-clear was given: in the course of the investigation, it emerged that witnesses were able to attribute the wound to a drunken hoppala. The 22-year-old may have been dancing on a bar table when he fell to the floor and landed on an aluminum rail. This sharp-edged rail is believed to have caused him a serious cut, which he did not notice himself. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben is now involved in the criminal investigation.