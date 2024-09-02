What figures reveal about Tyrol’s economy

Good year for tourism, around 14,700 unemployed

Tourism fared better: This recorded an increase of 11.8% with 48.5 million overnight stays. More than half of the guests came from Germany, followed by the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Tourism generated 3.4 billion euros in revenue in 2023. The average price for an overnight stay (including breakfast) was 81.32 euros in winter 2022/23 and 61.08 euros in summer 2023 - an increase of around 3.5% in each case.