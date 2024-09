Klarna, PayPal & Co: How do you pay online?

Most online sales platforms offer various forms of payment. In addition to payment by traditional credit card, it is often possible to use payment services such as PayPal, Klarna or Google Pay. This enables quick and easy transactions where the bank details are not transmitted directly to the retailer. Such providers also advertise flexibility (payment in installments, postponement of payment to a later date) and high security standards. PayPal, for example, offers buyer protection, which ensures that customers can easily get their money back if something goes wrong with their purchase.