Two women (22) sexually harassed and stalked

Two women (both 22) were sexually harassed at Plansee on Friday. Between 6.30 pm and 7 pm, they wanted to cross the Plansee in the municipality of Breitenwang on their stand-up paddle boards. They will probably never forget what happened next for the rest of their lives: A naked man, also on a stand-up paddle board, approached them. He was holding his erection in his hand. He asked the two women to watch him masturbate.