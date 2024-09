Emergency operation in Vorarlberg’s schools again

Although the Directorate of Education currently has "only" 26 vacancies in Vorarlberg's primary and secondary schools, there is no sign of the staffing situation easing. "You have to know that the current vacancies would only guarantee the absolute minimum for a functioning school," says compulsory school teacher representative Alexandra Loser, referring to the tense situation in the classrooms. She adds even more clearly: "Even if all of these 26 positions are filled, we are only talking about emergency operations."