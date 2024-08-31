Brazilians acquire stake in fiber group Lenzing

Location is secured

Suzano has the option to acquire a further 15 percent of Lenzing from B&C by the end of 2028. Nevertheless, B&C will remain the long-term core shareholder of Lenzing. It has also been agreed to secure the site in the long term in order to safeguard the headquarters and the plant in Lenzing as well as key R&D activities in Lenzing. And Lenzing will remain listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.