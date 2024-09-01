Vacation Deluxe
Late summer enjoyment at the Hotel Larimar in southern Burgenland
Mediterranean climate, more than 300 days of sunshine a year and a top wellness paradise with 8 pools, 7 saunas and a fantastic garden invite you to relax and unwind at the Larimar****S wellness and health hotel in Stegersbach.
Guests can enjoy swimming and bathing in 8 different sea, thermal and freshwater pools with temperatures between 28 and 36 degrees. Thanks to the mild climate in southern Burgenland, summer can be enjoyed at Larimar until the end of October.
Whether it's soothing relaxation in the bubbling seawater, endless swimming fun in the 20-metre-long infinity pool or perfect relaxation regardless of the weather in the pleasantly warm thermal water of the hotel's own 6,500 m² thermal, water and sauna world - at Larimar you can let your soul dangle wonderfully.
Immerse yourself in the garden paradise
Enjoy cocktails on the sandy beach under palm trees, let your mind wander amidst cypresses and olive groves and relax by the idyllic koi pond: The paradisiacal garden oasis on 8,000 m² invites you to enjoy unforgettable vacation moments. Meditative retreats, swinging loungers, a limestone fountain from Provence, the Valley of Fragrances, a fruit snack garden, a vineyard, a medicinal herb garden and much more await nature lovers. Hotel Larimar places particular emphasis on ecology and sustainability.
F.X. Mayr cure for a strengthened immune system
Gut health is the most important building block for a strong immune system, well-being and physical and mental health. The Hotel Larimar offers the extraordinary combination of the F.X. Mayr cure and authentic Ayurveda with top specialists from India. The combination of these two treatment methods provides the ideal foundation for a healthy digestive tract. The body's defenses and immune system can thus be ideally strengthened.
Active vacations in southern Burgenland
Gently undulating landscapes with well-developed and signposted cycling and hiking trails along enchanting vineyards, idyllic meadows and forests invite you to explore the region around the hotel.
Golfers have 45 opportunities for a birdie on Austria's largest golf swing in Stegersbach, right in front of the Hotel Larimar. The hotel also offers a comprehensive activity program with a daily wellness program including yoga with Indian yogis, Pilates, back fitness, aquafit and much more.
Top offer
F.X. Mayr Cure with Ayurveda: 7 nights, medical care and 9 treatments for a healthy gut and a strengthened immune system. From € 2,300 p.p. in a double room. Valid from: 29.09.-13.10.2024 and from 17.11.-01.12.2024: To the offer
