Late summer enjoyment at the Hotel Larimar in southern Burgenland

F.X. Mayr cure for a strengthened immune system

Gut health is the most important building block for a strong immune system, well-being and physical and mental health. The Hotel Larimar offers the extraordinary combination of the F.X. Mayr cure and authentic Ayurveda with top specialists from India. The combination of these two treatment methods provides the ideal foundation for a healthy digestive tract. The body's defenses and immune system can thus be ideally strengthened.