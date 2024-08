Renewable town signs

The above picture of Mayor Martin Staudinger is somewhat reminiscent of the late Carinthian governor Jörg Haider, who actively helped to move the town signs in Bleiburg and Ebersdorf in 2006. Staudinger's new installation is of course not about preventing bilingual place name signs. Rather, the purpose is due to climate change: "This pioneering project marks an important step towards greater sustainability and the reduction of CO₂ in our municipality. Vorarlberg's first town sign made of wood is intended to be the prelude to installing only traffic signs made of renewable materials in Hard in future," announces Staudinger.