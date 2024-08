Free until 1 pm: Province lures children into childcare

67 children in Pasching day nurseries

LH Stelzer: "We are making it easier for parents of young children to combine family and career. At the same time, we are also counteracting the shortage of skilled workers and strengthening the competitiveness of the location." There are no costs for the municipalities; these are borne by the state. In Pasching, where the initiative was presented, 67 children are looked after in three crèches.