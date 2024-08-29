Vorteilswelt
Movie with Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the big screen after all

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 11:28

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has actually been considered a film dropout for years, preferring to devote herself to her numerous business ventures such as her lifestyle brand Goop. Surprisingly, however, a movie with her has now been announced.  

comment0 Kommentare

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the movies with Timothée Chalamet. They are shooting the film "Marty Supreme" together under the direction of Josh Safdie, as reported by US industry publications. However, little is officially known about the roles and the story.

Following initial reports about the project, the studio responsible, A24, posted a photo of a table tennis ball with the words "Marty Supreme" on it in July. According to Variety, the story is based on the life of US table tennis pro Marty Reisman (1930-2012).

Timothée Chalamet (Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)
Timothée Chalamet
(Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)

Renouncing roles for children
The US brothers Josh and Benny Safdie recently co-directed the films "Good Time" and "The Black Diamond". Josh Safdie (40) is the sole director of "Marty Supreme".

Paltrow won an Oscar for her leading role in "Shakespeare in Love" (1999). This was followed by projects such as "The Talented Mr. Ripley", "The Royal Tenenbaums", "Possessed" and "Iron Man". However, according to her own statements, she later gave up many roles in order to raise her children. 

Since her last film role in the Marvel hit "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) as the character Pepper Potts, she has made herself scarce.

With Coldplay singer Chris Martin, her ex-husband, she has a 20-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. Two years after the divorce, she married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. As a businesswoman, she founded the lifestyle company Goop in 2008.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

