Painstaking handiwork
This traditional costume is taking the Lavanttal by storm
The Wolfsberg dirndl, a recent creation of the traditional costume workshop, is set to become an eye-catcher at the major markets in the valley. You can even win one.
"We want to put the Wolfsberg dirndl, which is made by hand, in the spotlight," says Wolfsberg market officer Isabella Theuermann, who presented the garment to the "Krone" in the historic ambience of the castle. The dirndl was created in 2018 by the hard-working tailors at the traditional costume workshop in Wolfsberg's old town. "It has become a traditional costume that unites the various dirndls in the Lavant Valley," explains tailor Andrea Weber.
Elaborate details
She designed the traditional costume with her colleague Sieglinde Stocker: "We used the traditional colors red and blue, based on the Oberlavanttal summer dirndl." The top is pure linen and the skirt, which is of course made by hand, is printed cotton. The embroidery on the neckline incorporates the speik from the Koralpe and the witch's stitch, which comes from the Saualpe.
Stocker: "The mother-of-pearl buttons with a silver setting are a reference to the former silver mining in the Lavanttal." The blouse for the ladies is decorated with lace. Weber: "Alternatively, a modern blouse also fits very well." Not only the dirndl, but also old crafts will be presented for the first time this year as part of the Kolomonimarkt (October 11-14), where a copy will be raffled off among visitors.
The Wolfsberg dirndl will already be on display at the major choir festival "G'sungan & g'spült" next weekend (August 30 to September 1). "At this event, 18 local and ten international choirs will envelop the city in a cloud of sound. In addition to music, art and customs will be an additional focus this year for the first time," announces Theuermann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.