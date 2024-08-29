This traditional costume is taking the Lavanttal by storm

Stocker: "The mother-of-pearl buttons with a silver setting are a reference to the former silver mining in the Lavanttal." The blouse for the ladies is decorated with lace. Weber: "Alternatively, a modern blouse also fits very well." Not only the dirndl, but also old crafts will be presented for the first time this year as part of the Kolomonimarkt (October 11-14), where a copy will be raffled off among visitors.