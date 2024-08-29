Province of Tyrol supports
Further support for sustainability in businesses
The province of Tyrol has been supporting companies and tourism associations in the recruitment of sustainability assistants for a year now. The initiative is one of the keys in the fight against climate change. Due to its success, it is now being extended.
Partly on their own initiative, partly out of obligation, the topics of environmental protection, sustainability and the circular economy are of interest to more and more companies. Since last year, businesses and tourism associations have been able to hire so-called sustainability assistants as part of a state funding campaign and receive a one-off grant of up to 40,000 euros.
Now that the campaign has started to bear fruit - the province cites Montanwerke Brixlegg as an example - it is being extended for another year.
Our aim is to move towards a climate-friendly future together and to focus even more on the topic of sustainability.
LR Mario Gerber
Tender runs until the end of October
Companies and associations can take part in the tender on the state's website from September 1 to October 31. State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber from the ÖVP said of the funding campaign: "The effects of climate change are also being felt in the economy. Our aim is to work together towards a climate-friendly future and to focus even more on the topic of sustainability. I invite everyone to submit an application."
