Further support for sustainability in businesses

Tender runs until the end of October

Companies and associations can take part in the tender on the state's website from September 1 to October 31. State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber from the ÖVP said of the funding campaign: "The effects of climate change are also being felt in the economy. Our aim is to work together towards a climate-friendly future and to focus even more on the topic of sustainability. I invite everyone to submit an application."