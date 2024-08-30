The view from the 2386 m high Gamskogel is quite something: to the north, the terrain breaks off steeply and to the east, the Gamskögerl ridge, which is well-known in climbing circles, rises up; to the south, there is a large cirque landscape that resembles a huge amphitheater and in the distance, the peaks present themselves as if on a platter. We were also lucky enough to observe a herd of ibex near the summit, which lingered quietly and calmly on the ridge.