The impressive hike with Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti up the Gamskogel surprises with a breathtaking alpine landscape and relatively easy paths in the Seckauer Tauern.
The view from the 2386 m high Gamskogel is quite something: to the north, the terrain breaks off steeply and to the east, the Gamskögerl ridge, which is well-known in climbing circles, rises up; to the south, there is a large cirque landscape that resembles a huge amphitheater and in the distance, the peaks present themselves as if on a platter. We were also lucky enough to observe a herd of ibex near the summit, which lingered quietly and calmly on the ridge.
If you are out and about here, you should take binoculars, a good snack and plenty of fluids with you and do as the ibex do - enjoy these mountain moments in peace and quiet.
Conclusion: a long-distance hike for nature lovers!
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 11 km / 950 m / walking time 5 h (there and back).
- Requirements: Forest roads and easily recognizable paths; the terrain becomes more challenging from the Gaaler Törl.
- Signposting system: red-white-red markings and cairns; yellow and wooden signposts.
- Starting point: designated parking lot in Bärntal; accessible via the Triebener Bundesstraße between St. Johann am Tauern and Hohentauern; from the Bundesstraße approx. 4 km into the valley on a gravel road to the starting point.
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; in Hohentauern, St. Johann and Möderbrugg.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start at the parking lot in Bärntal (1427 m) and follow the wooden signposts that point the way to Gaaler Törl and Gamskögerl on the right. The forest road leads slightly uphill until we see the marked trail entrance on the right after about one kilometer.
We continue steadily uphill, repeatedly crossing forest roads or walking along them for a while. After the forest thins out - gnarled stone pine trees can be seen here and there - we reach the extensive alpine pasture area, where grazing animals can also be seen. The trail leads straight across the alpine pasture to the slope and diagonally uphill to Gaaler Törl (2081 m).
We keep to the left and hike up the wide ridge to cross the steep meadow slope on the right at approx. 2300 meters on a narrow path and finally reach the Gamskogel summit (2386 m) over easy rocky terrain.
The descent is via the ascent route.
