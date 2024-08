Storm victims need psychological support

Road closure in place

The clean-up work is now underway. Retention basins have to be cleared. "We're talking about hundreds of truck journeys here!" The Baldramsdorfer Landesstraße will be closed for another two weeks. "Until then, we can only be reached via Lendorf. Only emergency services can reach us from the Spittal side," continued the mayor. The Goldeck cable car is also closed, as fallen trees have damaged pillars and masts. The tourism department is making every effort to reopen it as quickly as possible.