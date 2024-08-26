Alois Gölles passes the vinegar on to his son

Ten years in oak barrels

"In this anniversary year, I look back and can say: none of it was planned or foreseeable, it was all hard work," says Gölles. Since 1990, he has been able to offer his "flagship" to customers every year without interruption. It has taken a full ten years for the vinegar to mature in one of the 1400 oak barrels on the farm in Riegersburg in south-eastern Styria. This year was also a "very good year" for the harvest. "There was frost damage at lower altitudes, but we can be satisfied," says Gölles.