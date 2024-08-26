ÖFB kicker celebrated like a top star on arrival

Team player Muhammed Cham announced his imminent move from Clermont to the Turkish European Cup contender, who recently failed to make it to Rapid. And could soon attack with "Mo" in the Conference League phase - if promotion is achieved after the first leg 0:0 in St. Gallen. "I was impressed by Trabzon's plans. The transfer took a while. Now I'm very happy to be here," said the Vienna attacker. "I see myself as a number 10, but the important thing is what my coach wants." Coach Abdullah Avci had been keeping an eye on Cham for some time at France's relegated Ligue 1 side Clermont, who are likely to receive five million euros for him. "I really wanted 'Mo'." According to the French media, promoted St-Étienne were also interested in the 23-year-old, who hopes to return to the national team with top performances.