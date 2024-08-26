Change is perfect:
ÖFB kicker celebrated like a top star on arrival
European Cup instead of 2nd division: that's what Mo Cham, who is moving from Clermont Foot to Trabzonspor, is hoping for. He was celebrated like a top star as soon as he arrived.
A photo at the airport showing him with a club scarf, dozens of supporters and journalists. With the caption: "Hello Trabzonspor fans. I am very happy."
Team player Muhammed Cham announced his imminent move from Clermont to the Turkish European Cup contender, who recently failed to make it to Rapid. And could soon attack with "Mo" in the Conference League phase - if promotion is achieved after the first leg 0:0 in St. Gallen. "I was impressed by Trabzon's plans. The transfer took a while. Now I'm very happy to be here," said the Vienna attacker. "I see myself as a number 10, but the important thing is what my coach wants." Coach Abdullah Avci had been keeping an eye on Cham for some time at France's relegated Ligue 1 side Clermont, who are likely to receive five million euros for him. "I really wanted 'Mo'." According to the French media, promoted St-Étienne were also interested in the 23-year-old, who hopes to return to the national team with top performances.
Another Viennese who has also already worn the team kit and wants to leave a relegated Ligue 1 team: Adrian Grbic. The striker could return from Lorient to FC Luzern, where he was on loan in the spring. Problem: The Bretons are demanding three million euros for "Adi", for whom they paid a record transfer fee of 10 million euros in 2020. That might still be too much for the Swiss.
