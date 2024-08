Eleven-year-old boy became a sneak thief

An 11-year-old from the Steyr-Land district is suspected of taking an e-scooter that was locked outside a school in Weyer on May 3, 2024; after some time, he returned it damaged. He is also suspected of stealing toys from shrink-wrapped children's magazines from a company in Weyer on three occasions, most recently on May 19, 2024.



Sneaking into the gym

He is also alleged to have committed thefts by sneaking into a gym on April 26, 2024, May 3, 2024 and May 6, 2024, stealing cash, a children's watch and headphones from the lockers.