The unknown representative for pedestrian issues

Do you know who Petra Jens is? No? Then you are probably not alone. Ms. Jens has been the City of Vienna's official pedestrian commissioner for no less than twelve years. But we haven't really heard much about the city's top pedestrian during her time in office. We also had to spend a long time searching the Krone archives for public activities of the 48-year-old. Many Viennese are rightly asking themselves: "What was the achievement?" After all, Jens' well-paid position (5000 euros salary per month) in the mobility agency is paid for with taxpayers' money.