The end of Lagerhaus: towns struggle to find a successor

With the closure of the warehouse, the municipality of Zederhaus will lose an important supplier of building materials, tools, feed and food at the end of the year. The adjacent petrol station will also be missing. There will be a replacement in the building owned by the Raiffeisen Association. "We are currently determining exactly what we want in Zederhaus," says Mayor Thomas Kößler (ÖVP). They want to prevent "a downward spiral" from beginning. Matthias Bliem, the last grocer in the village: "It's bad when suppliers disappear."