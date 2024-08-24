Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Infrastructure in the countryside

The end of Lagerhaus: towns struggle to find a successor

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 10:00

A painful loss in Zederhaus and St. Koloman: both Lagerhaus locations are closing. The residents want a new local supplier. Talks are still ongoing.

comment0 Kommentare

With the closure of the warehouse, the municipality of Zederhaus will lose an important supplier of building materials, tools, feed and food at the end of the year. The adjacent petrol station will also be missing. There will be a replacement in the building owned by the Raiffeisen Association. "We are currently determining exactly what we want in Zederhaus," says Mayor Thomas Kößler (ÖVP). They want to prevent "a downward spiral" from beginning. Matthias Bliem, the last grocer in the village: "It's bad when suppliers disappear."

The situation is similar in St. Koloman
According to "Raiffeisen Lagerhaus GmbH", both locations were no longer economically viable. According to Managing Director Martin Schiller, pending investments in the petrol stations in particular made their continued existence unrealistic. He points out that there are other warehouses in the surrounding area.

In St. Koloman, the building belongs to the municipality. Without a warehouse, the village of 1,800 inhabitants will have no local supply at the end of September. A questionnaire on the sensitive issue has just been sent out to the residents. Talks about a successor are underway. However, grocery chains are often only interested in a store with a population of 5000 or more, according to the head of the village, Herbert Walkner (ÖVP).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf