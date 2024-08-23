“The SPÖ is at least as concretizing as the ÖVP”

The Vice-Chancellor also had clear words on the Lobau Tunnel, for which the SPÖ and ÖVP had campaigned massively: when asked whether Gewessler's "no" to the tunnel was not also a solo effort, Kogler replied: "The ÖVP is with the concreters when in doubt. But the SPÖ is at least as much with the concreters as the ÖVP". In general, he says: "When it comes to environmental protection, the SPÖ is reliably on the wrong side."