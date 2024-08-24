No elevator has been running in a high-rise building for two weeks

And although the lift company was notified immediately, the many residents are still waiting for the lift to be repaired. "A woman lives on the 7th floor who is over 80 years old. Another man has lung cancer and is in even better shape. The situation is unacceptable for these people," says one tenant, describing the stressful situation. The resident is particularly angry: There is no information from the property management about when the work will start and when it will be finished. "There's no notice on the notice board and you can't get any information over the phone either," says one tenant.