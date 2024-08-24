Ten floors
No elevator has been running in a high-rise building for two weeks
In a ten-storey tower block in Linz, an 80-year-old woman and a seriously ill man have had to climb countless stairs for two weeks. The elevator is out of order and the repairs are dragging on. The bitterly disappointed tenants are also harshly criticizing the property management for not providing enough information.
The building at Karl-Steiger-Straße 2 has ten floors - a lift is of course a blessing. In the past two weeks, however, the residents have had to take many an extra step. This is because the elevator in question is broken following water damage.
And although the lift company was notified immediately, the many residents are still waiting for the lift to be repaired. "A woman lives on the 7th floor who is over 80 years old. Another man has lung cancer and is in even better shape. The situation is unacceptable for these people," says one tenant, describing the stressful situation. The resident is particularly angry: There is no information from the property management about when the work will start and when it will be finished. "There's no notice on the notice board and you can't get any information over the phone either," says one tenant.
Now everything is moving quickly
The "Krone" asked the GWG, which manages the building. "We immediately contacted the manufacturer and found out that there was a delay in the delivery of the spare parts. We made every effort to ensure that these parts were delivered quickly," says Managing Director Nikolaus Stadler. Now everything is going surprisingly quickly: the spare parts will be delivered on Monday and the lift should be running again provisionally on Wednesday.
