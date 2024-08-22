Three pets dead
Couple acquitted of torturing cats
Three cats, including two babies, starved to death in an apartment in Salzburg's Pinzgau region. However, there was ultimately no evidence to convict them of animal cruelty.
Did a couple from Pinzgau let cats starve to death? The two unemployed locals (43, 47) had to explain themselves for cruelty to animals in the regional court on Thursday. Right at the start of the trial, it became clear that the couple had alcohol problems, impaired comprehension and an adult representative. The two live on social welfare.
Lawyer believes authorities have a duty
"This raises the question of why the authorities did not take any action. Despite the known conditions, no ban on keeping animals was issued," wondered defense lawyer Andreas Schöppl. The defendant also emphasized: "We fed the cats, we never forget that." The fact is that a mother cat and two of her babies starved to death in the couple's apartment in September, and two others are said to be malnourished according to a vet.
Ultimately, however, they were acquitted as there was no evidence of guilt. Incidentally, the couple still keep five cats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.