Two boys fought for their dream playground

"Any idea can change our city"

There are several reasons why Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr and Jürgen Czernohorszky, the city councillor responsible for parks, did not miss the personal inauguration of the play equipment: At a cost of 110,000 euros, the balancing landscape is one of the largest individual projects of the Children and Youth Million. And the idea actually came from the children alone and not from schools or youth organizations as with most of the other projects submitted.