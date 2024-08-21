US election: Independent candidate Kennedy quits

Contacts with far-right politicians

The nephew of legendary former President John F. Kennedy has no chance in the presidential election - polls put him at an average of only around 5 percent. However, both the Democrats and the Republicans are looking at him with concern. The election is set to be a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris. Kennedy could take decisive percentages from both sides. It currently looks as if his candidacy is more likely to hurt Trump - so a withdrawal by Kennedy would tend to be good news for the Republican.