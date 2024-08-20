Cat-and-mouse game between ÖVP and Greens

"We need a functioning traffic solution"

However, Gewessler also insisted on her position during her most recent visit to the state - and brought NEOS state leader Claudia Gamon to the barricades. "We need a functioning transport solution for the entire Rhine Valley and not a cat-and-mouse game between the ÖVP and the Greens," Gamon said angrily. In her view, functioning transport connections are important. The proposed minor solutions would not solve the traffic problems - on the contrary. "This encourages discussions that are more like a cat-and-mouse game at the expense of the people of Vorarlberg!"