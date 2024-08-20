USA accuses Iran after cyber attack on Trump

Vance dossier leaked

Last week, the FBI announced that it was investigating possible hacker access to the internal communications of Trump's election campaign team. A 271-page internal dossier on Trump's vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is said to have been leaked to US media. One of the purposes of such dossiers in the US election campaign is to be better prepared for political attacks from the other side. Trump's spokesperson spoke of a hack in this context. The election campaign team of US Vice President Kamala Harris also announced that it had been the target of a foreign cyber attack.