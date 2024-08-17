Burglar caught with a spade: 12 months in prison

Over 40 burglaries and thefts

As the arrested man had two knives, gold jewelry and an expensive watch in his pocket, the investigators assumed that he was probably a serial offender. The detectives were proved right. After extensive investigations by specialists from the Oberwart branch of the Provincial Criminal Police Office, more than 40 further burglaries and thefts could be proven against the accused from Moldova. In some cases, the commercial criminal failed and it remained an attempt.